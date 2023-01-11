Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing all the attention of the reality show audience as it has opened its doors for the housemates' family members during the family week. We have already seen Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Archana Gautam's brother, MC Stan's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother and Shiv Takare's mother inside the BB house.

The upcoming episode will see Tina Dutta's mother and Shalin Bhanot's mother entering the Bigg Boss house. According to reports, Tina's mother will be seen openly talking about the recent spat between Tina and Shalin where the actress was seen revealing how Shalin has been confusing her and how she is scared of his aggression.

According to reports, Tina's mother had apparently wanted to add a special bengali touch and thus has taken rasgullas, which is considered to be one of the most important traditions of Bengal, for all the housemates.

Tina Datta's mother enters Bigg Boss house

In the recent promo shared by Colors, Tina's mother can be seen entering the show and hugging her daughter, praising her performance on Bigg Boss. Later, Tina can be seen asking her mother if Shalin truly loves her and if she can trust him. In response her mother Madhumita Dutta can be heard saying, "Nahi, nahi, koi pyaar vyaar nahi hai (No, no, there is no love).

Soon after this, the promo shows that Shalin's mother entering the house and Tina can be heard telling her mother, "Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho (I don't want any drama to take place now)." Immediately, her mom said, "Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai (I am your mother, you are my daughter, don't try to act as if you are my mother)."

"Like mother like daughter both are negative"

However, Tina's mother's behaviour inside the house didn't go down well with the audience and they started trolling her online. Taking to the comments section of the video, one user said, "Ma bhi dramebaaz he. Tina bilkul apni ma pe geyi he (Mother is quite a drama queen. Tina is exactly like her mother)," while another wrote, "Bhagao isko or iski jhooti maa ko ulte pau dono hi ghatiya hai shalin ke sath beti toh khel hi rhi hai maa aai h or jhoot bolne (Remove her and her mother from the show. Daughter is playing with Shalin and her mother has come to lie on the show).

A third comment read, "Proper serial villain saasuma vibes from Tina's mom". Another user commented, "Aisa konsa teer marna isne bhai, jo ladke nhi kar paye isne kar dia (What has she done that boys couldn't do)". "Like mother like daughter both are negative," said another user.

Well, it would be interesting to see Tina's mother in the house and the spark that she would get in with. What do you think? Share your thoughts with us below in the comments section.