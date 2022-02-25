It was a star-studded affair at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. The bride and the groom looked uber chic and looked every bit romantic at the do. The duo posed happily for the paps and doled out some major power couple vibes. Many well-known faces of the entertainment world were present at the party.

The who's who mark their attendance

Gauri Khan made a stylish appearance at the event along with Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. This was Gauri's first public appearance at an event ever since the Aryan Khan controversy. The star wife looked phenomenal in a black, off-shoulder jumpsuit. Aryan rocked the denim look and Suhana was stunned in black.

Night of glamour

Kareena Kapoor joined the party with her full-girl squad. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena, and Karisma oozed glamour and oomph as they made an appearance. The squad chose to go with black and made some major fashion statements. Kareena chose to go with an LBD, while Malaika opted for a sheer gown. Karisma looked pretty in a knee-length dress and Amrita rocked the gown look.

Deepika Padukone also attended the bash in a black mid-length dress. Rhea Chakraborty, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar also attended the party for the newlyweds.