It's been long since we saw Shah Rukh Khan ruling the big screen with his larger than life persona. He was last seen in his 2018 film Zero which terribly bombed at the box office. Since then, the King Khan has been cautious about his film choices and is yet to announce his upcoming project. And while SRK continues his sabbatical, his wife Gauri Khan has now advised him to stop working in movies and take up on a new profession.

Gauri Khan was at Maison & Objet's 25th anniversary celebration where Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise entry at the event although not being on the guest list. While interacting with the media, Gauri revealed a secret skill about Shah Rukh Khan saying that if he had not been in the film industry, he would've been an architect.

"He does not get impressed by me but he himself loves design. I always say that if he was not an actor, he would be an architect -- 100 per cent! He loves designs and follows designs. He loves modern and contemporary design. I recently designed a table and he gave me full marks. I got an A-plus, so that was big win for me. I was super-excited because he knows what good design is, not because it's me. He would reject if I didn't deliver on time. I recently designed his room in my house and he loved it, so that's a big win for me and I am quite excited about it," Gauri Khan said.

Does SRK give her suggestions on interior designing? "Now, he should stop working in movies and start designing projects!" Gauri replied with a laugh, adding: "May be one day that will happen, but not yet."

SRK in Raj & DK's comic-action thriller

Meanwhile, several reports have suggested that SRK has now reportedly signed up Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's big-budget comic-action thriller. The movie will be directed by Raj and DK who have worked on films such as Go Goa Gone and Stree.

Sources close to the development said SRK had loved the script of the movie and has signed the action film, which is likely to go on floors in 2020. "The film is infused with Raj and DK's brand of quirky humour. It is a space he hasn't explored yet," the source said.

The film will be reportedly produced by the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor himself and will be shot in exotic locations around India and abroad. As of now, the directors are still finalising the script and will finalise the shoot locations soon.

The untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the "feel-good drama zone".

It is also being said that SRK has given his nod to a new film which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

(With IANS Inputs)