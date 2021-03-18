Gauahar Khan is reeling under a lot of pressure. No one could have predicted how the diva would undergo her happiest to her lowest phase in such a short span of time.

First, it was the sudden demise of her father which left the actress heart-broken. And now, it's the reports of her flouting covid-19 rules which seem to have taken a toll on the actress.

As per reports, Gauahar Khan reportedly went to shoot for a film despite testing positive for Covid – 19. The Jhalla Wallah actress is said to have broken the covid rules and protocols. As per a TOI report, a BMC official had visited Gauahar's home but didn't find her there.

BMC took to Twitter and wrote, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus."

FWICE takes firm stand

And soon after this, FWICE also seems to have put a two-month ban on the actress. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees reprimanded Gauahar Khan for flouting quarantine rules despite testing positive. An Indian Express report quoted BN Tiwari, President of FWICE saying, "It was highly unprofessional, non-cooperative and irresponsible of Gauahar Khan to not follow BMC's guidelines after testing positive COVID-19. She should have followed the rules to make sure that she stays healthy and doesn't risk others' lives. Some of the biggest actors and filmmakers have been following these rules to make sure everybody is safe, and she was expected to do the same."

"The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued by the FWICE regarding the permission to her for resuming work in the Media and Entertainment Industry," quotes the report.

Gauahar Khan's team retorts

However, Gauahar's team has asked everyone to put an end to speculations. They have also denied flouting any rules. "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and is complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end," the team said.