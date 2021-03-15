The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against actress Gauahar Khan in Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station for reportedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The Oshiwara police stated that Bigg Boss 7 winner had tested positive for coronavirus and was asked to quarantine herself. A BMC official told the Indian Express, "When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station."

Confirming the news, S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police, told the Indian Express: "An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official."

No compromise on city's safety

Soon after lodging the FIR, the BMC shared a copy of the FIR on its Twitter handle and wrote, "No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus." However, the actress has not given any reaction regarding this yet.

The actress lost her father

Recently, Gauahar Khan hit the headlines after her father passed away early this month. Following the death of her father, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress had even penned a heartfelt farewell for her father. The actress wrote: "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was."

On the work front, Gauahar Khan recently won accolades for her performance in a web show. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in several Bollywood films such as 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Begum Jaan'.