Three persons including a Muslim man and a Muslim woman were thrashed by vigilantes over suspicion of carrying beef in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the assault that went viral showed self-proclaimed gau rakshaks forced the victims to chant slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'. The accused held the youths to a tree one by one and beat them up mercilessly as the onlookers stood by.

The incident reportedly happened on May 22 but the police came to know of it on May 24 when the clip went viral. Madhya Pradesh police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

The police have named Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused. "We came to know that Shubham Baghel had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said, as quoted by news agency ANI. The official also said that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in other similar cases.

The cow vigilantes had reportedly gotten a tip-off that two Muslim youths and a woman, who were travelling in an auto, were carrying beef.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the incident saying, "This is how Muslims are treated by Vigilantes created by Modi voters."