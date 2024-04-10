Archana Gautam faced an awkward moment at the screening of Maidaan last night. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant was posing for the paps in front of Maidaan's logo when she was asked to leave by security. It so happened that Archana started posing for the paps but was stopped in between by security and asked to move to the other direction.

What went down?

Now, whether it was some sort of confusion on Archana's part or the security's part remains to be seen. However, the actress did pose for the paps later on. Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor's Maidaan released in theaters, and the makers held a screening for the industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Mannara Chopra, Shabana Azmi and more celebs attended the screening. It was here that Archana also came and posed before being escorted away from the photo-point towards another side.

Social media has a lot to say on the video doing the rounds. "She is always happy in herself," wrote a user. "Did she gatecrash the event?" asked another user. "She is ranu mondal 2.0," a social media user commented. "Why is she wearing school skirt?" asked another social media user. "Was she not invited?" read a comment. "She confused it for some other event it seems," another comment read.

Archana on her BB journey

Archana became a household name with her funny antics on Bigg Boss 16. However, she was evicted on accusations of getting physically violent, only to be brought into the home later. Archaan had revealed that the moment she was evicted, it was like her dreams getting shattered.

"Thankfully, Salman (Khan) sir gave me one more chance and because of that I was able to reach here. If the audience and Salman sir had not given me a chance, I wouldn't have been able to each here. No one would have even remembered here," she had said in an interview.