Given the rapid globalization and technological innovation that has taken the world by a storm it comes as no surprise that mobile technology has streamlined the sales process. It makes marketing easier, it allows viewers to experience the product before even purchasing it and makes it overall more accessible. Perhaps this is why Gaston Rossato's The Barn Miami has been doing so well in the sales department. It is one of the first few antique car boutiques with online transactions available. Consumers can buy and sell beautiful antique cars online, and from anywhere in the world.

The Barn Miami also has a flourishing YouTube channel – this has many benefits for the business itself; firstly it allows the audience to interact with and observe Gaston while he is at the job, it allows them to build a personal connection with him, it also grows his audience worldwide. Their strong digital footprint allows them to improve all aspects of their business – Gaston cares about customer feedback and that is largely available when your reach has comments enabled.

Through his YouTube videos, Gaston portrays his love for cars and his dedication towards conserving car culture around the world. He posts about some of the best cars they have, each video allows the viewer or potential customer to see what makes the car actually special.

In the last few years, The Barn Miami, which started in a one-car garage has expanded to a warehouse and has an inventory of over two million dollars, excluding the reserves. This is not it for Rossato though, he plans on expanding the business further and integrating more services offered by The Barn Miami and making it a one-stop-shop for every antique car.