Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi seems all set to break the curse of the pandemic on box office collections. The film that is said to be based on the life of brothel madame and later, mafia queen – Gangubai, has collected giant numbers at the box office on its opening day.

Alia Bhatt's star power along with her fierce acting seems to have brought a thunderous footfall to the theatres.

The film's massive collection

The film is one of the most anticipated and looked forward to films of the year. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also has Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role. The film has been receiving rave reviews and it didn't take the reviews too long to translate into numbers at the BO. As per a report in Box Office India, the film has made a massive collection of 10 crores.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said, "#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1... Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]... While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹6.25 cr - ₹7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards... Fri ₹10.50 cr. #India biz."

He further wrote, "#Raazi vs #GangubaiKathiawadi: *Day 1* biz... #Raazi: ₹7.53 cr [pre-Covid + 100% occupancy] #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹10.50 cr [pandemic + 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra]... Note: #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi [some locs] are best performers on Day 1. #India biz." This comes amid a time when many anticipated films have failed to even recover the cost of their production.

Alia Bhatt even visited theatres in her white saree look and did her trademark Namaste.