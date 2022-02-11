Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most envied couple in Bollywood now. The duo apparently fell in love during the shooting of Brahmastra. Even though they have several times opened up about their relationship, it is still unclear whether they are planning to take their romantic affair to the next level anytime soon.

As fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo tying the knot, Alia Bhatt has revealed that she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that he would have married Alia Bhatt if the Covid pandemic would not have hit us. However, the revelation of Alia Bhatt regarding her marriage has pulled fans to a state of ecstasy.

But do not get confused. Alia and Ranbir did not have a secret wedding. Instead, Alia revealed that she is married to Ranbir in her head for years now. Alia Bhatt made this revelation during a recent interview given to NDTV.

Upcoming films of Alia and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt has a handful of promising projects in her kitty including Brahmastra. Her upcoming movie that will hit the screens is RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, while Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a crucial cameo. Some of her upcoming films are Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie is Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, this movie is a big-budget period drama.