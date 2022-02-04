Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, has hinted about a big offer coming her way, but refused to spill beans on the said film.

The actress has been approached for a big Telugu film again. After SS Rajamouli's RRR, she has bagged another flick starring Junior NTR. Yes, it is directed by Koratala Siva.

Alia's Big Hint

During a media interaction ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi release, she was asked whether she had signed the project on the dotted lines. "I wouldn't want to comment on it now, but I am really excited to do more films in Telugu. I had a lovely time working with Tarak (Jr NTR in RRR). Even the director that I'm currently talking to (Koratala Siva) is someone who has done some great work till now," Cinemaexpress quoted her as saying.

Alia also said that she is looking forward for the release of Acharya which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Junior NTR and Koratal Siva's movie, presently referred to as NTR 30, is an out-and-out action entertainer and it will be a pan-India flick. It will hit the floors on February 7 in Hyderabad.

2 Big Release

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is getting ready for the releases of his much-delayed movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play key roles with Ajay Devgn doing an extended cameo appearance.

It will release on 25 February.

Whereas RRR is a historical fiction film about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Ram Charan and Junior NTR are starring in the flick and it will release on March 25.