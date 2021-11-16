S.S. Rajamouli, who is ready with his upcoming movie 'RRR', took to his social media to thank Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has averted a clash with 'RRR', and has postponed the release date. Touched by this gesture, Rajamouli thanked the producer Jayantilal Gada and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Release date postponed due to avoid clash with RRR

The Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was originally slated for January 6 release. The makers issued a statement on Monday, announcing the new release date of the film.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn. "Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadireleasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," she wrote as the caption.

Alia recently shared an instagram post.

The actress took to her Instagram as she shared a few pictures on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the first set of pictures as, "Some light...Happy Diwali".

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

It is reported that the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been postponed to February 18, avoiding a box-office clash with 'RRR'.

In much appreciation, SS. Rajamouli took to his Twitter Rajamouli wrote, "The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move their release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Alia Bhatt plays the lead actress in both 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a pan-India movie, which is being made in multiple languages and stars Telugu's biggest duo NTR and Ram Charan.

'RRR' is slated for its release on January 7. Several films, including Mahesh Babu's "Sarkaru Vari Pata", have been postponed not to clash with Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus, with high expectations to bring big budget releases back to theatres in India.