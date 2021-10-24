Junior NTR, who has already signed a few movies, seems to be interested to sign one more film. This time, he has been approached by not a South Indian filmmaker, but Bollywood's leading director.

Grapevine has it that Junior NTR has been approached by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rumours are rife that the actor is in talks with the Hindi filmmaker for a Bollywood film. It is said to be a mythological subject.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making high-budget movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela among others.

Coming back to Junior NTR, he is currently working on SS Rajamouli's historical film RRR. The multilingual film has Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

This film is scheduled for release on 7 January. Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the screens on 6 January.

NTR's Films

Junior NTR will be moving on to Koratala Siva's untitled film which will be a pan-India flick. He has also given his consent to work with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

These two movies will keep him busy in 2022. If the latest rumour about Junior NTR collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is true, then it will only happen in 2023.

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR, which is expected to hit the screens in 10 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, are planning to kick-off the film's promotions soon. They are likely to make an important announcement regarding the teaser and trailer soon.