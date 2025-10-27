Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name etched on Tipu Sultan's summer palace wall near Bengaluru; tourists demand action

The incident of miscreants etching the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on the wall of Tipu Sultan's summer palace, once the residence of the erstwhile ruler of the Mysuru kingdom, came to light on Monday. Tipu Sultan's summer palace is located atop Nandi Hills on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

It is suspected that the miscreants etched the gangster's name using a stone or some hard object.

The palace comes under the Department of Archaeology. The words 'Lawrence Bishnoi' have been etched in bold letters on the front side of the summer palace.

The act was carried out despite the installation of multiple CCTV cameras on the premises. Tourists and locals have strongly objected to the incident. The summer palace, located on the northern side of Nandi Hills, was once used by Tipu Sultan as a retreat during the summer months.

Mohammad Abdulla, a visitor, said, "We had come to visit Nandi Hills and see Tipu Sultan's summer palace, but we were shocked to see the name of a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi here. Visitors could get confused, as there is no clear sign anywhere identifying this building as Tipu Sultan's summer palace — only a board at the main entry."

"This needs to be corrected, and those responsible must be punished. Authorities should also restrict entry to the terrace," he demanded.

Another tourist, Mahantesh, said, "Such acts should not be committed at tourist spots. The Archaeology Department must take proper measures to preserve the monument and take strict action against those involved."

Lawrence Bishnoi, from Punjab, heads the so-called "Bishnoi gang", a transnational organised crime syndicate linked to murders, extortion, weapons and drug trafficking. He is accused of running his network from jail, with associates operating in India and abroad including Canada.

Canada declared the Bishnoi gang a terrorist entity in September 2025, citing its involvement in high-profile killings and intimidation of diaspora communities. In northern India, the gang is being linked to plots including planned terror attacks in Delhi and Gwalior ahead of August 15.

Tipu Sultan (1751–1799), also known as the 'Tiger of Mysore', was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore in South India and one of the most prominent figures in 18th-century Indian history.

After Hyder Ali's death in 1782, Tipu Sultan succeeded him as ruler. He was known for his administrative reforms, military innovation, and resistance against British colonial expansion.

(With inputs from IANS)