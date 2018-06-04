Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who is basking in the success of her first web-series GangStars, has admitted that she has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal have been in a relationship for around four years now. It was rumoured earlier that she got engaged to her boyfriend in 2017. It was Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who played the cupid for them. But the couple kept mum on the reports about their engagement ceremony, which was said to have been attended by only close friends.

Now Shweta Basu Prasad has confirmed that she is engaged to Rohit Mittal while speaking at a recent promotional event of her first web-series GangStars, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She declined to talk about her marriage. When asked about it, the actress said, "Yes, it is true. Rohit Mittal and I are engaged. It's my personal matter and I don't want further discussion on this topic."

Rohit Mittal is a filmmaker and he is known for his films like Autohead, Megalopolis and Kshanik. He is currently busy with his short film Roop Ki Rani. Recently, he said, "I wanted to do a short story that was more like anti-fable, and I wanted to explore the idea of two weird kind of people meet in a strange place and how they connect."

Shweta Basu Prasad started her acting career with 2002's Hindi film Makdee, which got her a National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Having play supporting roles in some other Hind films, she made her debut as a heroine with the Telugu movie in Kotha Bangaru Lokam in 2008. Later, she went on to star in nine movies and eight TV serials.

Now, Shweta Basu Prasad has forayed into the web-series industry through Jagapathi Babu's GangStars, which has been written by Nandini Reddy. She plays an actress named Aishwarya in the 12-episode web series, which has got a very good response from viewers, who are all praises for the actress.

However, Shweta Basu Prasad made it headlines for wrong reasons after she was held in a prostitution case in 2014 and sent to rescue home for a couple of months. After her release, the actress hurled her anger against the media for tarnishing her image. She claimed that she had been to Hyderabad to attend an award ceremony, but she was not invited by any agent for commercial sex.

"I had gone there to attend an awards ceremony. Call it fate or whatever, I missed my flight back in the morning. My air ticket and stay were done by the organisers of the awards function. I still have the ticket. I've been told that the agent has been arrested. The case is being investigated. I am a victim in the whole situation," the actress had told in 2014's interview to DNA.