Ganges River water level goes alarmingly low in Varanasi

The water level of River Ganges saw a significant decrease during summer this year, the result of which is seen in Varanasi. The receding water levels have left the locals alarmed and triggered water crisis in many parts of the city.

The water retreating from the ghats in Varanasi has left the stairs leading into the river to resurface, exposing a stretch of uneven muddy river bed on Wednesday, June 27. This is not just an environmental or religious crisis for the people but the problem has also triggered a water crisis in some parts of Varanasi.

River Ganges is one of the most sacred rivers of the Hindus. Each year, millions of pilgrims, tourists and globe-trotters visit the city of Varanasi to take a 'holy-dip' in the river.