After receiving repeatedly complaints that a gang has been active in the outskirts of Srinagar city to loot the people, especially drivers from outside the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir ultimately arrested four persons who used to loot truck drivers during nighttime by impersonating themselves as commandos of the Special Operation Group of J&K Police.

Dummy guns, black uniforms of the commandos, a vehicle, and other materials used in committing crimes were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons during an operation conducted by Srinagar Police.

On February 22, 2025, Police Station Shalteng received a written complaint from one Chanchal Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Haryana, stating that during the night hours, unidentified persons stopped his vehicle at Maloora, Shalteng in the name of checking.

Instead of checking the vehicles, the accused robbed Chanchal Singh of cash and valuables at gunpoint.

Singh in his complaint told the police that he was looted by some persons who were claiming to be commandos of Jammu and Kashmir Police and deployed to counter terror activities in Kashmir Valley. The accused were wearing black uniforms of the commandos of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Based on the written complaint lodged by Chanchal Singh, an FIR (No. 15 U/S 307, 126(2), 3(5)) was registered, and an investigation was started by Srinagar Police.

Acting swiftly, Srinagar Police formed multiple teams and conducted an extensive search operation in the area, especially during nighttime to nab the culprits. Within days, four persons were identified and arrested from different areas of the city. They have been identified as:

•Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narakh Budgam

•Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narkarah Budgam

•Arbaz Ahmad Wani, son of Hilal Ahmad Wani, resident of SD Colony Batmaloo

•Faisal Ahmad Shah, son of Azad Ahmad Shah, resident of Nowhatta

The investigation led to the seizure of two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a Swift vehicle, ATM cards, cash, and black commando uniforms used in the crime.

Only trucks with registration numbers from outside UT were targetted

The arrested persons specifically targeted trucks with registration numbers from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They used to choose isolated places on the highway stretches during nighttime to execute their crimes. They intimidated drivers using dummy guns while dressed in black commando uniforms before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables.

Pertinently, the arrested individuals are history sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities or criminal incidents to the nearest police station to help safeguard society.

Drug peddler carrying heroin in Chandigarh number vehicle arrested in Srinagar

In yet another action against drug smugglers and peddlers, Srinagar Police along with team of CKR office arrested one drug peddler and recovered the heroin from his possession.

A Police team headed by SHO PS Shalteng, during a surprise naka established at Narbal Sozieth Bund intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number CH01M-9496, who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended by an alert police party.

During checking, a heroin-like substance was recovered from the driver of said vehicle. He has been identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed Khowaja son of Abdul Hamid Khowaja resident of Dildar Karnah Kupwara and was arrested immediately. Moreover, the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.