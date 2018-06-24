In yet another horrifying incident, a minor girl was allegedly abducted from her house and gang-raped by four people in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was reported in Mathura.

In an interview with ANI, the mother said that the four people drugged her daughter and pulled her out of the house.

"I started looking for my daughter everywhere. One of my neighbours later heard some noises from a house in our area, and that where I found my daughter in an unconscious state," she added.

The horrifying crime was immediately reported to the police and an investigation was initiated. However, before the police could arrest any of the accused, one of them attempted suicide and later died in the hospital during treatment.

The accused rapist's family blamed the victim's family of murder.

"A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway," circle officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

[With inputs from ANI]