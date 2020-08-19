Ganeshotsav is one of the most celebrated and auspicious festivals in India. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left little option for devotees to celebrate it in a grand manner like every year. Hence, Star Plus is gearing up to bring lord Ganesha in every household with a special episode.

Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 will see some of the popular celebrities from Bollywood and television industry gracing the event and entertaining the audience with some power-packed performances.

Sonu Sood to host event:

The event will be hosted by Sonu Sood, who became the real hero of the lockdown by helping migrants from across the country and abroad. The actor, who is also a devotee of Lord Ganesha told Ahmedabad Times: "There won't be many Ganpati pandals this year. So, this is the best way to welcome the Lord, I celebrated the festival for the first time when I had just moved to Mumbai, I learned how to serve Ganesha and now we have developed such a bond that he comes to my home every year. He has answered all my prayers. My in-laws come to my place during the festival and these 10days of family time is something we look forward to every year. I have done many movies but this is the best role I got to play. I want Bappa to help all the people who have suffered during the pandemic."

Celebrities who will be performing on stage:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen performing at the event. Dressed as a Maharashtrian lady, the actress will be enthralling the viewers with her Lavani dance performance on Bollywood songs.

Besides Divyanka, television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Siddharth Nigam will perform on the song Sukhkarta Dukhharta. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia aka Ram and Sita of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will also be seen grooving on stage. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa and Aditi Sharma from Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! will send video messages to the viewers while seeking blessings from Bappa.

Yesteryear Bollywood star Hema Malini and Esha Deol will leave the viewers awestruck with their graceful classical dance performance.

Date and Time of the special episode:

Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 will be aired on August 23 at 8 pm on Star Plus channel and Disney+ Hotstar.