Shilpa Shetty has brought home Ganpati Bappa this year too. The Shetty – Kundra household is known for celebrating the Ganesh Utsav in full fervor and spirit. And despite Raj Kundra's absence, Shilpa decided to go ahead with the family tradition. Raj Kundra has been in police custody since July in the alleged case of involvement in a porn racket.

Pictures and videos of Shilpa bringing a small Ganesha home have gone viral. However, unlike previous years, there was no song and dancing while welcoming Bappa home. Shilpa Shetty's world turned upside down when Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of being involved in a porn racket. With his bail plea being denied several times, Kundra has been in custody since July.

Shilpa and Raj's Ganpati celebration last year

Last year too, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had brought home Ganpati bappa with full spirit and joy. It was their first Ganpati utsav with their newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa had taken to social media with a picture of Lord Ganesha and written, "And He's here! Wishing my #InstaFam and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi..This year, we need Bappa's presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong!@rajkundra9"