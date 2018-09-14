On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have moved into a new home in Mumbai. The former pornstar and her hubby shared a video from their new abode. It is not clear whether they have bought the home or have rented it. Their earlier apartments in Mumbai were rented.

Sunny Leone, known to be the most candid and affable actresses of Bollywood, wrote a note on Instagram on the first day of Ganesh Festival 2018. "I don't know all the rules...customs...or what's the right thing to do on this day. But @dirty99 (Daniel Weber) and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!" she said on the social networking app, with a video of Daniel and her.

In the video, Sunny Leone holds a bonsai plant for her fans to see, and then Daniel just takes her in his arms and lifts her up, swinging her, as we see a glimpse of their new home. Take a look at the video!

In another video post, Sunny Leone talked about finally having a closet that would fit all her shoes in a huge 'shoe wall'. "I don't have a shoe fetish at all!! Lol After so many years here in Mumbai I finally have the closet that will fit all my shoes! Thank you @dirty99 for giving me this gorgeous shoe wall! Still, have some shelves to fill!" she captioned the post.

Last May, the cute couple had bought a bungalow in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles in Sherman Oaks, which is their main home. The actress had in an interview spoken about how she loves cooking when they throw a party for friends at their LA home.

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :) @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have an adopted daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, and are also parents to twins born from a surrogate mother.

The autobiographical web series of Sunny Leone, titled Karenjit Kaur, is in its second season now and is aired on Zee 5. It stars Sunny herself and is an honest account of her life as a pornstar, a profession she chose on her own account. The actress and item girl also hosts MTV Splitsvilla and is quite popular among the young fans.

Here's wishing Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and may they have all the happiness in their new home.