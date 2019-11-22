Television actress Gehana Vasisth was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, November 21, after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The incident took place while the actress was shooting for a web series in Mumbai.

According to an IANS report, Gehana, 31, had been working a long shift without taking proper nutrition. Her condition is critical and has been put on ventilator in Mumbai's Raksha Hospital.

'No pulse and extremely low blood pressure'

Pranav Kabra, doctor and head of Raksha Hospital, told IANS that Gehana was brought in with no pulse and extremely low blood pressure. He revealed that it took the team of doctors two hours to revive her pulse. They suspect that the attack might have happened due to certain reaction between her prescription medicines and some energy drinks she consumed in the day.

"She is not responding to treatment and has difficulty breathing on her own. We have put her on ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain. You can describe her condition as extremely critical for now," Kabra told the agency.

"From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without consuming proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her. She is suffering from diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her BP is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests," added the doctor.

On the work front, Gehana Vasisth was recently seen in ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat. She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app. She had also featured in Star Plus' daily soap Behenein (2010-11).