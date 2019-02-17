Okay, so Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo will be re-uniting ahead of the final season of Game of Thrones and we couldn't be more excited.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa will reportedly present an award at this year's 91st Academy Awards on February 24th. Clarke and Momoa apparently are two names on the long list of presenters for the Oscar ceremony at Hollywood's Dolby Theater that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced earlier this week.

It is being reported that the other stars on the list include Melissa McCarthy, Keegan-Michael Key, James McAvoy, Sarah Paulson, Kiki Layne, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem, and Laura Dern.

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones and Jason Momoa plays Khal Drogo, the pair were a married couple on screen. Both these characters became instant fan favourites and as such suffered the same fate that all fan favourites suffer on Game of Thrones. But this reunion sure makes us feel excited for the final season. The showrunners have kept details of the final season tightly under wraps. So we don't actually know what to expect from the final six episodes, but we have a few ideas, which by the looks of it will be coming true.

Jason Momoa is riding high on the success of his superhero movie, "Aquaman" which recently crossed the billion dollar mark and Emilia is preparing for the final season of Game of Thrones.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in Apil of 2019 and we just can't wait to see who finally wins the game of thrones.