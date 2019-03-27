Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are friendship goals. The pair became fast friends on the sets of the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones and it seems that their friendship still endures.

Reportedly the young actresses, best known for their respective roles as Arya and Sansa Stark, met while taking part in a reading for the show, organised by producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to establish the right chemistry between two radically different characters.

'I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen,' said Maisie. 'I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right. Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together.'

'I'm just a nervous wreck at the moment,' said Sophie, who went on to admit she has struggled with mental health issues.

But it seems like Sophie is coping well and doing good.

'Definitely. Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things,' she added. 'I still experience it, but I had therapy, I'm on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.'

Maisie also had her own struggles, with her developing body at odds with the slight physicality of boyish Arya.

'I was becoming a woman,' she said. 'And then having to wear this thing that's kind of like what the queen does — I think the queen has to have a bra that pushes her tits under her armpits.'

'And it got worse, 'cause it kept growing, and they put this little fat belly on me to make it even out. I was, like, 15: 'I just wanna be a girl and have a boyfriend!' That was when it sucked. The first time they gave me a bra in my trailer, I was like, 'Yes! I'm a woman!"'

Well, it seems that after about a decade, these two young actresses are just getting started. And all we have to say is you go girls.