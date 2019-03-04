Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been an eye candy pair for quite some time and now with their wedding around the corner, the duo seems to get stronger than ever.

Recently, Sophie and Joe were at a bowling alley along with Kevin and Nick and their presence did not seem to bother the couple from expressing their love and affection they have for each other. Their PDA was all over the alley and they seemed to not want to leave each other at all. Kevin and Nick's better halves were not present and they seemed to have a great time as they joked with each other and laughed throughout the night.

Though this is not unusual for the brothers and their better halves to hang around separately. In January, Sophie and Priyanka Chopra were spotted happily enjoying a girl's night out, having dinner and laughing all the way without their men. They were all smiles and their bond seemed to be something as strong forever, putting the whole sister-in-law relationship to the whole world.

Apart from their personal lives, the couple is also supporting each other in their respective professional fields. A few days back, the Jonas Brothers made a comeback, but this time only as Jonas brothers without the 'The', with a music video titled, 'Sucker.' This was the first music that came from the Jonas brothers after a 10-year gap. The music video was an instant hit with their fans, and it also featured all three of the brother's ladies posing with their man.

The video was shot in a very avant-garde style, with all six cast members dressed in bright coloured frocks and suits. The song can be described as a dedication of love from the Jonas Brothers to their ladies. What started as a fun ride ended with a lot of intimacy in the end, especially between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who kiss each other in many frames.

The first live performance of the song will happen on The Late Late Show with James Corden and its most likely to be one of the many upcoming performances the reunion is going to bring in the coming future.