Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton got into an epic catfight?

They did if you believe the images taken by photographer Alison Jackson. Reportedly lookalikes of the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge were videoed in mock photos having a "catfight" at the Palace. Apparently, the Duchesses are seen "clawing" at each other in a violent skirmish, with "Meghan" dragging "Kate" by her hair across the floor.

Imagine a no-holds barred throwdown between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. If that were ever to transpire. It just might look like what the photographs describe. Apparently, in the daring images, "Meghan" is made out to be the more dominant of the pair, as she is pictured kicking her high-heels into "Kate" during the "royal brawl."

It is being reported that in a rare statement, Kensington Palace said: "This never happened."

Reportedly the photos were snapped by Alison Jackson, famed for producing mock royal photos, including some of Meghan and Harry doing yoga.

There have been reports going around that there might be some animosity between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and although these reports have apparently been laid to rest. Fans and watchers of the Royal Palace still believe that all might not be alright between the pair. Apparently, the widely reported rift is claimed to have begun during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, where Meghan is said to have made the Duchess of Cambridge cry.

But it seems that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are calling a truce of sorts as it is being reported that Kate could be planning another baby shower for Meghan after her lash affair in New York. We hope they mend their fences and we wish them well.