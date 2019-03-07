So, HBO just dropped a trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones and fans are going crazy and we have to say from what we saw in the trailer, it looks like our predictions are right on the money.

The trailer looks epic and has us excited, but it seems like we're not the only ones who are excited by the trailer. Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted a video of himself watching the trailer and here's how he reacted.

He said the line along with Jaime! "Kiss!" "Arya!" "Come on, Jon!" He definitely knows the characters' names. This is precious.

Coster-Waldau also notes that this is "the final trailer." Now, we have to say that we don't like the sound of that. We've been excited about the final season of Game of Thrones but we've been in denial about the show ending. These words just make the ending all the more real and we don't know how to feel about that.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau however seems pretty excited with the trailer and we have to say his reaction is just heartwarming.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April and will have six episodes and by the looks of the trailer we have to say that those six episodes will be packed with epic moments. The trailer did a good job of showing us what we can expect from the final season. Jon and Daenerys walking towards the dragons, Arya and Sansa' reaction to seeing the dragons, we can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones. You can check out the video here: