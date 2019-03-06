The phenomenon that is Game of Thrones will be coming to an end this year. The HBO hit will air its final season in April. And as the end begins, showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff got chatty about their show's finale and why they decided to direct it themselves.

EW spoke to Emmy-winning writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss about the last episode in the HBO series. "We want people to love it," Weiss said. "It matters a lot to us. "We've spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it's the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, 'I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this' — that's an impossible reality that doesn't exist. I'm hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it's like, 'Is that an A or an A+?'"

Added Benioff: "From the beginning we've talked about how the show would end. A good story isn't a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry."

The final season of Game of Thrones is already looking to be epic.

Apparently, when it came to the decision of directing the finale themselves, the duo explained that they've spent too much time obsessing over every detail of the episode to leave the directing duties to another person (they've known their ending since season 3).

"When something has been sitting with you for so long, you have such a specific sense of the way each moment should play and feel," Weiss said. "Not just in terms of 'this shot or that shot,' though sometimes it's that as well. So it's not really fair to ask somebody else to get that right. We'd be lurking over their shoulder every take driving them crazy making it hard for them to do their job. If we're going to drive anybody crazy it might as well be ourselves."

The final season of Game of Thrones will have six episodes and we have to say that we can't wait.