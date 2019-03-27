Maisie Williams opened up about the final season of Game of Thrones. Reportedly the actress who plays fan-favorite Arya Stark discussed her character's journey, reading the final season scripts, Arya's tighter bond with Sansa, and she teases the end of the series in a chat with EW. "There's a lot of death this year," Williams warns.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April and will have six episodes.

"After reading the scripts I went back and watched season one again because so much of it refers back to that season," the 21-year-old says. "There are so many scenes that will look similar. And also I watched just to remind myself of the arc I've taken already. I wanted Arya to go full circle and try for some kind of normalcy like when she was younger. Basically this year it's like she has a dual personality — there are so many emotions and memories that come flooding back when you're with your family and the things that you fight for become very different, yet she's also remaining on this path to try and kill Cersei and remembering her list and getting closer to that. So there's this split with Arya between trying to be who she wants to be — getting back to the naïveté and innocence with her family — and unfinished business."

As for her on-screen sister and off-screen best friend Sophie Turner, Arya and Sansa are very much united in the final season, which for Williams was more natural to portray given her longtime friendship with Turner.

"It's not often you see a character siding with Sansa who's not manipulating her," Williams notes. "Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter. This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required."

On the ending Maisie had this to say: "People don't want it to end," Williams says. "No matter how you end it, people don't want it to end. So the ending is not going to be okay, because 'the end' is not okay. You know what I mean? I think the way we end it is right. And I think it's time."

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.