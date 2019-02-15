Emilia Clarke had recently taken to Instagram to announce a new contest that would give two lucky winners the opportunity to join her at the last premiere of the mega-blockbuster hit HBO series in April. She also added that those two lucky winners will be joining her on the red carpet. And to take part in the competition fans will have to go to the website , Omaze and donate funds to support a "greater cause."

Within a minute of that upload, GOT fans all over the world got so excited that all of them accessed the Omaze.com website at the same time. The traffic on the website was too much to handle and the site crashed. Her 18.5 million followers brought down the website and that seemed to have left the Khaleesi a bit embarrassed.

However, the 'Mother of Dragons' did make it sound very tempting for her fans by putting it in a very market viable manner. By starting like Dear scrollers... I've got a very important proposition for you: Wanna get the spoilers before anyone else? Want to feel like a Khaleesi/Khal for the night? Fancy bending the knee to me? Feel like being my Hand of the Queen? No battles for the Iron Throne (that would just be messy...) just us very civilised together at the final Game of Thrones season premiere!"

By putting it like this, fans were obviously excited to take part in the proceedings and would definitely want a chance to sit beside the 'Breaker of Chains.' But, no one was prepared for this. Not even Khaleesi herself.

So, completely blown away by the response, Emilia Clarke took to another post on Instagram exclaiming her joy and amazement. "Your generosity has broken the website... and me quite tearful," she exclaimed in the video. "WTF!!!! YOU GUYS...," she later captioned.

Later, she apologised to her fans, who might have found the website not working. "By way of an apology the throne, my dragons, Westeros, Omaze and I would like to say SOZ and if you enter now at omaze.com/Emilia," she exclaimed.

Elsewhere, Emilia Clarke seems to be still coming to terms with the fact that the show will finally end. Last month, the actress revealed that she was crying "like a baby" when she filmed the final scene from the upcoming season. It seems it truly is the ending of a long era.