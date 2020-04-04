It was announced in January that HBO has given a green light to a Game of Thrones straight-to-series prequel, titled House of the Dragon. However, fans are pretty concerned over the same amid ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic has put many shows on pause. For instance, the release date of several Disney and Universal Pictures have been pushed back to later dates. At the same time, high-budget shows from Netflix and Disney+ have also been put on hold. Even the Friends reunion special is delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the last eight years, every April brought us a brand new episode of HBO's Game of Thrones. The epic fantasy drama series ended last year with season 8 and fans were desperately looking for more stories from the land of Westeros.

Back in January, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys stated in an interview with Deadline that the first season of House of the Dragon will premiere sometime in 2022.

That being said, the entire world is currently struggling because of Coronavirus and big studios are taking a hard decision over health concern. As of now, there is no substantial news and everyone is hopeful that House of the Dragon will debut in April 2022.

House of the Dragon to show Night King:

As per our previous reports, House of the Dragon will come from the minds of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. The story will follow the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.

The 10-episode series is reportedly going to be based on the material from Martin's Fire and Blood. Since the Game of Thrones spinoff will follow the lives of Targaryens, there are speculations that we might get to see young Daenerys Targaryen and how a Brother of the Night Watch became the Night King.

If this is the case, then it would be pretty amazing to see what actually happened between the Children of the Forest and the Brothers of the Night Watch. As of now, these are nothing but speculations and more will be unveiled to us after we get the very first look of House of the Dragon.

Till then you can enjoy streaming all the eight seasons of Game of Thrones.