Game of Thrones season 8 is going to air on April 14 and ahead of the release of the first episode, GoT's showrunners talked about their experience writing and filming the last season of HBO's epic fantasy drama series. The acclaimed showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, also talked about the Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's relationship.

In Game of Thrones season 7, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) met Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for the very first time. From their first meeting in the Dragonstone, it was clear that there was some sort of sexual tension between the two. In the later episodes, when Daenerys rescued Jon and his men and agreed to join him against the Night King, it became clear that she sees Jon as a partner.

In the very last episode of season seven of Game of Thrones, we saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen getting involved in a sexual relationship. However, it was around the same time when Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly found out that Jon is really a Targaryen, which makes him Daenerys' nephew.

Ever since then, fans were wondering how Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will handle the news when they will find out about the true nature of their relationship. Ahead of season 8's premiere, Game of Thrones' showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the final six episodes. When asked about Jon and Daenerys, the creative minds behind Emmy-award winning show responded by saying this:

"Jon and Dany are obviously together now. We didn't have much time, or any time, to explore that relationship as a real relationship in the seventh season. It came to fruition at the end. It was a lot of fun to write them meeting each other, and now there's a new kind of relationship between them. And here they're together from the beginning."

So, here you go friends! Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are officially together. It looks like Jon might have pushed aside the thought that he is Daenerys' nephew as he has to focus on the fight with the Night King or he might have accepted the fate that he loves her and his true parentage does not matter to him anymore.

Game of Thrones season 8 will air uncensored in India and other regions. You can check out here to know how you can watch it online.