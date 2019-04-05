Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to air in just a couple of days and now there are theories surfacing about the possible romantic endeavour between Jon Snow and Sansa Stark.

Game of Thrones is just a few days away from its season eight premiere. The celebrated show will have only six episodes this time and every episode will be like watching a full-length feature movie. There will be a lot of action sequences in all the six episodes but at the same time, there will be a lot of drama swirling around the lives of all these characters.

In Game of Thrones season 7, we saw the sexual tension rising between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. In the very last episode, these two finally got intimate. But it was around the same time when fans learned that Jon Snow is truly a Targaryen, which makes him Daenerys' nephew. There are several fans who think that since Targaryens have this history of mating in the family only, Daenerys won't find it disturbing that she is in a relationship with her own nephew.

However, when it comes to Jon Snow, everything is not black-and-white. For him, everything has to be in order and he has understood in the last couple of years that for him, his family matters the most. His love for Arya Stark has proved that he will do anything to protect her from any harm. But things with Sansa Stark defers on several levels. As per a fan on Reddit, there are chances that before the series will end, we may get to see the intimate affair happening between a Stark and a Targaryen.

In the very first outline of the show, George RR Martin considered Arya Stark and Jon Snow to fall in love with each other and it would show them struggling for their romance because of their family. However, in the series, "it's Sansa (and not Arya as in the outline) who finds her brother at the wall. They are the only Stark to have no real relationship, they don't know each other and are not close at all."

At the same time, after the revelation of Jon's true identity, many have stated that Jon will take Ned's place and Sansa will take Catelyn Stark's place in the Winterfell.

"Jon & Sansa, do not know each other and have to create their relationship quickly and in a context of deadly threat. They had difficulties and they relying on the example of their parents (Sansa who makes a cloack for Jon, who promises to protect her at all costs as he thinks his father would have done). They are, however, several years apart, but we never see Sansa be considered younger than Jon, neither hierarchically inferior. They are equal on all levels: maturity, power, dialogue. And this equality has made them act like Ned & Catelyn. They quickly stopped consider themselves as brother and sister," writes the fan on Reddit.

This is indeed a crazy theory and there is no way that we get to see romance brewing between Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season 8.