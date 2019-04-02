Game of Thrones season 8 latest promo is finally here and it has brought the reunion we all have been waiting for from season one — Jon Snow meeting his sister Arya Stark after almost eight years.

Ever since Jon Snow (Kit Harington) left for the Wall in Game of Thrones, he could not come in contact with his step-sister (now a cousin) Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). From the very first episode of Game of Thrones, we got the idea that Jon has a soft place for Arya in his heart and he would do anything for his baby sister. Over the years, their path came pretty close but they didn't get to meet with each other.

However, things are going to change in the upcoming season 8 of Game of Thrones. As we earlier discussed, in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1, we are finally going to the witness the heartbreaking reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark. Earlier today, HBO released a brand new promo trailer in which we finally got to see Jon and Arya sharing the same screen space.

In addition to this, for the very first time, we saw Jon Snow riding Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon. It was revealed in Game of Thrones season 7's last episode, The Dragon and the Wolf that Jon Snow is not a bastard son of Ned Stark but he truly is a Targaryen. It means that he is the rightful heir to the throne. Seeing him riding that dragon has made many to assume that he now knows about his parentage and has accepted it with open arms.

Although, him being a Targaryen would certainly create issues between him and Daenerys as he is in love with her but as per his family tree, she is his aunt.

Apart from these two important yet much needed shots, we got to see Beric Dondarrion with his flaming sword. The shot is also accompanied by a scene featuring Hound wincing. Since Beric is now in Winterfell, it seems possible that he would have told Jon, Daenerys, and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) that Night King has finally destroyed the Wall which was protecting everyone from the Northern terrors.

You can watch the promo here:

Game of Thrones season 8 will return this April on several streaming platforms.