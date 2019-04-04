Game of Thrones season 8 star, Emilia Clarke has recently stated that she has revealed the show's ending to someone very close to her.

As we earlier reported, Game of Thrones stars like Kit Harington and Sophie Turner had a pretty hard time keeping the secrets of this epic fantasy drama show. Sophie Turner has revealed the show's ending to her better half and now Emilia Clarke has stated that she revealed the show's ending to her mother.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently appeared on Stephen Colbert's talk show. During her promotional gig for season eight, Clarke revealed that while she was not supposed to share the script of Game of Thrones season 8 to anyone at all, there was this one special person to whom she revealed the ending.

"I've gotta be honest, I did. I did. Not just my dog. I told — wasn't supposed to, sorry lads — I told my mum," Emilia Clarke admitted. "But the good thing about telling my mum these things is she's a vault because she's just done forgotten it. I told her. And we were joking about it the other day because I was like, 'Well, you know,' and she was like, 'Do I?' And I was like, 'Yeah, 'cause I told you. You read one of the scenes.'"

However, when Emilia Clarke's mother asked her to retell her the details about the show's ending, she simply refused. But at the same time, Emilia thinks that Game of Thrones season 8's ending is buried inside her mother's subconscious and it may create some problem for her in near future. As per Emilia, if her mother falls asleep on a plane journey, she is worried that her mother might divulge the ending in her sleep.

"In her sleep, she's just going to say it and not realize that her subconscious knows what happens," Emilia added.

Emilia Clarke's mother is not the only one who is aware of the show's ending. As earlier reported, Kit Harington revealed the ending to his wife Rose Leslie, who did not talk to him for three straight days. Rose later clarified that Kit revealed the information about the previous season. At the same time, Sophie Turner's fiancé Joe Jonas had to sign an NDA form because he knows the show's ending.

Well, we just hope that the leaks will stay away for a few more days as all the fans of Game of Thrones wish to watch the final season with a clear mind.