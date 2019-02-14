Game of Thrones season eight is going to premiere in April and with that, HBO's epic fantasy drama is finally coming to an end. Fans will get to see a Game of Thrones prequel if the studio will approve Naomi Watts' starrer The Long Night.

In the spinoff, the original creators of Game of Thrones may not be directly involved because of their other commitments. As per the latest update, Game of Thrones' show-runners are now heading toward Star Wars project.

According to the latest reports, Game of Thrones show-runners' David Benioff and DB Weiss are reportedly entering the world of Star Wars. As of now, very little is revealed but the forthcoming project will be yet another Star Wars trilogy.

As per reports, Game of Thrones show-runners are signed on to write and produce a new trilogy of Star Wars movies. The news got a confirmation from HBO's president Casey Bloys who was speaking to TVLine about the delay of a new series, Confederate.

"Dan and David are finishing up the final season [of Game of Thrones] and then they are going to go into the Star Wars universe. When they come out of that, I assume they will come back to us," Casey Bloys said. "The delay has to do with [the fact] that they [Thrones' showrunners] were offered three [Star Wars] movies."

When it was announced in the beginning that Game of Thrones showrunners will be working on a sci-fi movie, it was not revealed that it would be a trilogy.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, has an idea of what David Benioff and DB Weiss' Star Wars movie would like. Emilia Clarke was recently featured in The Solo: A Star Wars Story and stated that Thrones' showrunners are a perfect choice for Star Wars movie franchise.

"They'll bring what they brought to fantasy as a genre people are appreciating on a much grander scale. Putting all that creativity, all of that skill and all of that intellect into something that already is, or has, so much. I think it's just going to be Star Wars on acid. It will be amazing. I can't wait," she said in past.

It should be noted that the confirmation of a new Star Wars trilogy by Game of Thrones showrunners has not directly come from the Lucasfilms.