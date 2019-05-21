HBO's Game of Thrones finally aired its culminating episode and with that, the TV adaptation of George RR Martin's highly acclaimed fantasy book series has come to a bittersweet end. As we all know that there won't be any more seasons featuring our favourite characters but in the end, we did get a glimpse of what the future holds for these characters.

Game of Thrones season 9 is not happening as HBO is now concentrating on the prequel of the story of Westeros based on Martin's ideas but if somewhere in future, we get another season of Game of Thrones then what will be the story arc of these characters?

Arya Stark:

The last we saw of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" was when she headed to explore the West side of Westeros. The character showed this interest in previous seasons as well but after the final war was over, she headed under the banner of Starks.

If she will go in the West then there are chances she would meet some new civilization where she will get to use her skills of a Faceless Man. In the new unexplored areas, she would meet new dangers or possibly the love of her life.

Bran Stark:

As of now, Bran Stark or Bran The Broken is the current ruler of the Six Kingdoms. In the last episode, when Tyrion Lannister stated that Bran is the perfect choice for the King, no one objected not even Bran, who seemed perfectly all right with this decision.

If Game of Thrones season 9 happens, then we could see Bran Stark warging into Daenerys Targaryen's Dragon and keeping an eye on all the realms, including the whereabouts of Jon Snow, Arya and Sansa Stark, and all the living and dead from past and future.

Daenerys Targaryen's Dragon:

While talking about Drogon, he is responsible for melting the Iron Throne. When Drogon left the King's Landing, he took Dany and flew to an unknown land. It would be interesting to see if somehow he manages to bring his dead mother back to life but she does not remember anything. If this happens, then it would give a perfect conclusion to the story of Khaleesi.

Sansa Stark:

After managing to get her own kingdom, the eldest Stark daughter is serving as a crowned queen in the North. After the events of the Night King and the death of both Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa might have come with several rules and regulations. The character suffered a lot in her life and she would not want any other woman to repeat these mistakes. In the future, Sansa would likely to stay unmarried and would focus on the life of every Northern — just the way her father, Ned Stark would have wanted.

Jon Snow:

Even though there is no Wall per se, Jon Snow was sent to serve as a Brothers of the Night's Watch by King Bran the Broken. Jon had to repent for his actions and the last we saw him was when he even abandoned the post at the Night's Watch and headed far beyond North along with Tormund and Ghost. In the future story arch, he could come with some more terrors, something more horrifying than the Night King. If this happens, then we could see Bran Stark helping his cousin brother and bringing him back to the land of the living.

The story of these characters have finally come to an end and there will not be any future episodes featuring Tyrion Lannister or Aegon Targaryen. But if the showrunners would like, then the open end to these characters would simply offer content for another couple of seasons.