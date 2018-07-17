Game of Thrones season 8 has just wrapped its production and the internet is filled with multiple theories. The air date of the final season is not yet revealed, but it has not prevented the fans from speculating regarding the future of their favourite characters from the Westeros. The most recent theory does not deal with Jon Snow's true identity or why Tyrion will remain the key player in the final battle. The recent speculation talks about the marriage between Sansa Stark with a remarkable character from the previous seasons.

According to Express, a Redditor ViXToonsDesign talked about Sansa Stark's marriage with Gendry. As fans of Game of Thrones know this that many are hoping to see Arya Stark's marriage with Gendry Baratheon. But according to the theory presented by this Redditor, "Arya introduces Gendry to Sansa, a knowing smile on her face as Gendry is blown away by Sansa."

As a Baratheon, Gendry could have some kind of claim to the Iron Thrones. If he marries Sansa then the prophecy of Maggy the Frog to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) would come true. As per the books and the adapted TV show, Maggy told Cersei that a more beautiful queen will cast her down and claim the Iron Throne.

If Sansa and Gendry marry, the duo becomes one of the most powerful couples in the land. With the help of Jon and Daenerys, they all can defeat Cersei.

This apparently is not the first time when speculations are riding high about the nuptials of Sansa Stark. Back in 2016, when season 6 had just wrapped and everyone was busy with season 7, Sophie Turner hinted that Sansa should have a romantic endeavor with her own on-screen sister Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Turner talked about her character's emotional dilemma and the pain she inhabited in the previous seasons. In season 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones, Sansa was with Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who physically and emotionally abused her. After escaping from Joffrey's claws, Sansa found herself married to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). However, Tyrion never abused her, but it was problematic for her to stay married to the most notable dwarf in the Westeros.

When Sansa thought she has escaped from the King's Landing and can ultimately go to the North — to her home, she caught under the wrath of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), who sexually abused her. Given the history of Sansa's with men, Sophie Turner revealed to Entertainment Weekly that according to her, it is fittest to have a lesbian partner for her character.

"I think she's going to have to swing the other way — because the men thing isn't working for her."

In addition to this, she added: "I'd love a love scene between Arya and Sansa."

The future of Sansa Stark remains in dark just like the other characters from the series. Stay tuned for more Game of Thrones related updates.