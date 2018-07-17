Chuku Modu has reportedly been cast in the upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel. Modu is famous for playing Aggo, a Dothraki warrior in HBO's epic fantasy drama show Game of Thrones.

It was recently reported that the production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe project is completely over. Captain Marvel will now enter the post-production process. It is more likely that the creative team behind the most anticipated project will have to take care of some reshoots before the official release.

Captain Marvel is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel. The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on the screenplay written by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and others. The film is set in the 1990s where Danvers becomes Captain Marvel after the planet Earth is caught in the centre of an intergalactic conflict between two different alien worlds.

According to Complex, Chuku Modu's role in Captain Marvel is currently under wraps but fans are speculating that the London-born actor could be playing a friend of Carol Danvers or even a member of either of the two alien worlds.

A film based on the life of Carol Danvers has been in development since 2013. The film got delayed because of its extensive writing process. Captain Marvel is scheduled to release on March 6, 2019. Alongside this, Captain Marvel will have a significant role in the fourth Avengers film scheduled for 2019 release.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel is officially the first film to digitally de-age its actors throughout the entire movie. Both Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg will be seen 25 years younger than their current age. Marvel has used this technique in the previous films like Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ant-Man movies. But Captain America will feature de-aged Nick Fury and Phil Coulson throughout the entire movie.

Marvel's Kevin Feige discussed using this technique and stated "that'll be the first one where it's a character for the whole movie, as opposed to a glimpse at a certain period of time. It's the whole movie. So it's possible, assuming that works. It's possible."

