Game of Thrones season 8 is officially only a couple of hours from its official premiere. Before the world will get hooked on to their TV screens to stream Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1, there are several things which we can expect from the very first episode.

Jon Snow and Arya Stark's meeting

You will be lying to yourself if you are not excited to see the most awaited reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark. The siblings parted ways in Game of Thrones season 1 episode 1 and have been through a lot. Over the years, Jon has been dead for a night and was later magically resurrected. Arya, on the other hand, has become this fearless assassin who can change faces at the drop of a hat. These two will definitely have a lot to talk about and we are sure that their first hug will bring tears to all of us.

Jaime Lannister's arrival in the Winterfell

The last we saw of Jaime Lannister was when he was on his way to the Winterfell. He was seen standing on the border of some town when he saw the snowfall for the first time. In his own world, he has now realized that Winter has arrived and now there is nothing one can do if they are left alone. He will be heading to the North and will be finally meeting all the Starks and Daenerys Targaryen.

Jon Snow's true parents

Well, we know who Jon really is! But the lead character is clueless about his mother and he has been fed lies about his father as well. When he will go and see Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly, these two will probably tell him who he truly is and how he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. It would be interesting to see how Daenerys Targaryen will respond to all this as sitting on the Throne has been her dream from a very long time.

Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark's face-off

From the released trailer, we saw that Sansa gave a very cold look to Daenerys. As we know, Daenerys' father was the one who ordered to kill Sansa's grandfather and Sansa has not forgotten anything. Although, once she will understand that The Dragon Queen is their most trusted and most powerful ally, she might welcome her with open arms.

There are many other things we can expect from episode 1 like what is going on with Cersei Lannister and how Night King has finally arrived in the North? For more information, we all should watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 on April 15.