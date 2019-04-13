Game of Thrones season 8 is officially two days away from its official premiere but there are hundreds of fans who are still confused about Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's real relationship.

There are over a billion fans of Game of Thrones and it won't be wrong to say that roughly a million people will stream Game of Thrones season this Sunday. However, as per the recently obtained stats, there are hundreds of Google users who are searching for "How are Jon Snow and Daenerys related?"

On Google trends, the number of searches for "How are Jon Snow and Daenerys related?" has increased by 500 percent and it proves that there are so many fans who have absolutely no idea what happened in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 10 titled "The Dragon and the Wolf." Well, worry not. We will explain to you how Jon and Dany are related to each other.

For starters, you have to understand that at the very beginning of the show, it was revealed that Jon Snow was the illegitimate son of Lord Ned Stark. He was loved by many except by Ned's wife, Catelyn Stark. The young lad went on to join the Night's Watch and eventually became the King in the North. Over the years, fans had several theories about his parentage and we were dead sure that Jon was not Ned's son.

In the very last episode of season 7, it was revealed that Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Rhaegar was Daenerys' older brother, whereas, Lyanna was Ned's younger sister.

This makes Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen's nephew. In simpler words, Jon and Dany are blood-related and they might be all right with it. As Game of Thrones' showrunner recently revealed that Jon and Daenerys are a couple in season 8. So, it looks like the parentage won't matter to Jon as he knows that he might not survive the fight with the Night King.

"Jon and Dany are obviously together now... and they are together from the beginning."

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres this Sunday and if you are staying in India during this time, then you can check out here to see how you can watch all the episodes uncensored.