Game of Thrones season 8 is right around the corner and the hype train is coming along. The final season is going to have a few epic battles and the most epic battle may feature an undead army.

But here's where it gets crazy, the Unsullied and the Dothraki are sworn to Daenerys. But the White Walkers don't care, once they get their hands on the Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers, they can turn them to the White Walker cause.

They did turn one of Daenerys Targaryen's babies against her. So an army of men does not seem that far fetched.

This is especially more likely because all the armies will reportedly be converging at King's Landing. Since it is being hinted that for however brief a moment, Jon, Daenerys and Cersei may work together to stop the undead.

But considering what Cersei was plotting behind Jon and Daenerys Targaryen's back at their last meeting, it could also indicate that Daenerys has commanded her armies to assault the city walls.

The alliances that were seemingly formed in the last season may be called into question as Jon Snow may be revealed as a Targaryen with a claim to the Iron Throne, which could cause the Jon and Dany alliance to wither. AT the same time, Cersei has dispatched the Golden Company and who knows how they will affect the battle to end all battles. As of now, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen seem to be the favourites to claim the Iron Throne. But as well all know, only one can rule. Even in that scenario, Jon could be a consort to Daenerys, which is what fans would want. But since this is Game of Thrones and the cast has already hinted at a dissatisfying ending. Someone completely unexpected might end up on the Iron Throne. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.