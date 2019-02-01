Game of Thrones season eight will be the last season of HBO's fantasy drama series. Over the last couple of months, several of the cast members have revealed their take on the ending and how it felt to them when they shot their final scenes for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Earlier this week, Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey opened up about her take of Game of Thrones ending. Now, Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei in the acclaimed HBO series, has described the end of this fantasy series as bittersweet but promised that the upcoming season eight will have brilliant episodes.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who has been a show regular since season three of Game of Thrones, admitted during her interview with The Sun Online that she was really sad to see the show come to an end.

"It's going to be amazing and better than any series we have had so far. It does the final series justice, it is so brilliant."

In addition to this, Nathalie added that she will miss working with the cast and crew of Game of Thrones. She said that they all had a beautiful time together on the sets of GoT and they all have been through so much together.

Nathalie Emmanuel also talked about Game of Thrones and how they have maintained the expectation levels. As per the 29-year-old actress, it happens with some TV show or other that at some point, they lose the quality but with Game of Thrones, they have managed a high quality throughout.

"As sad as it is, I think they have not — sometimes with a TV show or anything — it gets to the point where it loses its quality and we have managed to maintain such a high quality and people still want it. But they are only telling it in the number of hours they need and telling it how they want to tell it," she said via Fox News.

Nathalie Emmanuel was working in retail when she got the opportunity to star in HBO's epic fantasy drama series and it won't be wrong to say that the award-winning show has changed her career. After Game of Thrones, fans will get to see Nathalie in American comedy web miniseries, Four Weddings and a Funeral. Next, she will voice for Deet in the upcoming Netflix's television series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.