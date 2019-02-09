Game of Thrones season 8 sure seems like it will have a lot of epic battles and a lot of epic meetings between characters.

In the last season, one of the most epic meetups was between Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister and apparently, in the final season of Game of Thrones, a whole bunch of characters will be meeting up at the Dragon Pit.

The Dragon Pit was where the White Walker threat was revealed to Cersei Lannister. And reportedly, the shoot was long. So it looks like the meeting will be pivotal to the final season.

Apparently, a lot of cast members were spotted in Seville around this time, including: Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Nicolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), Vladimir Furdik (the Night King), Lino Facioli (Robin Arryn), Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H'ghar), and Faye Marsay (the Waif), along with showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff. There were also Unsullied extras spotted on set.

With all these characters congregating in one specific spot, we have to say that it could be part of a battle or a very epic meeting to discuss a grave threat. Or maybe these characters will be saying their final goodbyes. Who knows. But we sure hope that all of these characters survive. But since it is Game of Thrones, it is more likely that these characters are going to lose their lives. Some of these characters may not be fan favourites. So maybe they could die and the main cast would survive. Or at least we hope.