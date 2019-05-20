Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 has finally made its way to the online illegal world. A detailed plot description containing several spoilers were leaked a week ago on Reddit but now the 720p print of the last episode of HBO's fantasy series is currently available on torrent websites.

Game of Thrones season 8 episodes made their way to the illegal download world soon after its official air on HBO. Hackers from around the globe uploaded 720p or full-HD 1080p versions of Game of Thrones on torrent websites for illegal download.

Several tech experts have warned not to download the last and final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 as it may contain some malware which may affect the user's computer system. Moreover, downloading copyrighted content is considered as a crime in several countries.

The last and final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 will feature Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Check out the promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 features the final confrontation between Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. After Dany's brutal attack at King's Landing, Tyrion seemed to be afraid of her and would surely talk to her about spreading tyranny. At the same time, Daenerys will find herself alone as her lover Jon Snow will also go against her wishes and may conspire with his cousin sister Arya Stark to end Daenerys' life. As we earlier reported, killing a queen would come under the deceitful act and for this, Jon may have to go back to The Wall to serve as the Brothers of the Night's Watch.

The ongoing season 8 of HBO's Game of Thrones received criticism from several fronts. Fans from around the world have simply come on a mutual verdict that the last season of such an acclaimed TV series had poor writing. Over a million fans have united to urge HBO to re-shoot the entire season of Game of Thrones. We know that this is not going to possible as this is not a practical solution.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will air on HBO on Sunday night at 9 pm and in India, the uncensored episode will air on Hotstar on Monday morning at 6:30 am.