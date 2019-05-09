Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 is going to air on Sunday, May 12, on HBO at 9 pm. The next episode of Game of Thrones is going to feature the most awaited battle between Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen with Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy's army. Most importantly, in the upcoming episode, we may see Bran Stark finally warging into Rhaegal — Daenerys Targaryen's dead dragon.

Major spoilers for previous Game of Thrones episode:

Back in Game of Thrones season 4, Bran Stark and his brother Rickon Stark were marching with Hodor, Meera, and Jojen towards the giant weirwood tree on the hill where the previous Three-Eyed-Raven lived. When Bran asked the Raven if he can fix his legs, the crow says that this is beyond his powers. The heartbroken kid then gets teary eyes but the crow responds "You will never walk again, Bran... but you will fly."

This prophecy made by the previous Three-Eyed-Raven has made many to speculate that Bran Stark will warg into one of Daenerys' dragons in the final battle. We first speculated that Bran will warg into a dragon during the fight against Night King but as well all witnessed in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night," he chose to stay at one place and used himself as a bait to finish Night King.

Now that Night King is dead, Bran Stark has his mind shifted towards the King's Landing where Cersei Lannister is waiting to kill the last living dragon of Daenerys Targaryen. However, in the recently released Game of Thrones episode 5 promo, we saw that something was coming from that sky that made Euron Greyjoy left in shock. It could be Daenerys' surprise attack at his fleet or it could be the dead Rhaegal flying towards the King's Landing as Bran has finally warged himself into the biggest flying animal he could find in Westeros.

This is indeed a far-fetched theory but it would really be interesting to see if Bran will be able to resurrect the dead Rhaegal from the bottom of the sea just like Night King did in season 7. At the same time, when two dragons will breathe fire at Red Keep, then Cersei Lannister will have no other option than to surrender.