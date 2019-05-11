Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 is going to bring back Daario Naharis. The fan-favourite character is not seen from the last two seasons but is going to appear on Drogon's dragon and will help Daenerys in her fifth against Cersei Lannister.

Daario Naharis was originally a lieutenant in the Second Sons, before taking over the sellsword company and killing his superiors. He then later aligned with Daenerys Targaryen and served as her advisor and enforcer. He eventually becomes one of her many lovers but was forced to part ways with her when she sailed for Westeros. He was ordered by Daenerys to remain the Bay of Dragons to enforce the Queen's peace.

The last we saw of Daario Naharis was back in Game of Thrones season 6 when he led the Dothraki in their charge towards the gates of Meereen to end the master's siege, removing the head of the first son of the Harpy he encounters. Following his battle, Daario was called upon by Dany where she ended her intimate relationship with him. He later left in Meereen with the Second Sons to keep the peace. In season 7, Daario was briefly mentioned in a conversation between Daenerys and Tyrion, and that was the last of him that we heard but now things are surely going to change as we are going to see him coming to the King's Landing on a dragon to save Daenerys.

Daenerys Targaryen previously had a huge army and three full-grown dragons. After the battle of Winterfell, she is left with a handful of Unsullied army, fewer Dothraki, and only one dragon. On the other hand, Cersei has more than 20,000 men from Golden Company, who are commanded by vicious Euron Greyjoy. As we all know, Daario still commands the Second Sons and it is possible that after Golden Company was recruited by Cersei, he might have gotten the news that her beloved queen is in danger and has rushed to the South to help her.

Moreover, there are several theories suggesting that Daenerys' dragon had a baby and the young dragon will make a surprise return in the last two episodes of Game of Thrones. There are chances that Drogon gave birth to a dragon child in Meereen where he spent most of his early days and Daario must have learned how to control the young dragon. If Daario Naharis will be back in the upcoming episode 5 of Game of Thrones season 8, it would be enticing to see if he comes on a dragon.