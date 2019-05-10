Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" aired earlier this week and featured some heartbreaking sequences for all those fans who adored Daenerys Targaryen's dragons. Moreover, the episode was leaked online hours before its official release on several torrent websites. With the second last episode in the series approaching, Indian viewers are wondering how they are going to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 uncensored in India online.

HBO's Game of Thrones is not new to the illegal download. The ongoing season eight has also suffered by the hands of hackers who shared the screenshots on several Reddit threads even before the episode actually aired. In addition to this, just like previous seasons, the last and final season is heavily downloaded by several viewers as 720p and full-HD 1080p prints are easily available on several torrent websites.

Even before the second last episode aired, there have been several leaks on Reddit and ardent fans are trying their best to avoid all kind of spoilers.

HBO has already confirmed the runtime for each Season 8 episode in March. We know that the upcoming untitled episode 5 of Game of Thrones is going to be one hour and 20 minutes long. That is two minutes longer than episode 4 "The Last of Starks" and only two minutes shorter than episode 3 "The Long Night."

From the released promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5, we already know that after the death of Rhaegal, Daenerys Targaryen has decided to fall back and has taken shelter back at Dragonstone. Whereas, Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen and Ser Davos has finally reached to the King's Landing and is all prepared to defeat Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy's army. Talking about Euron, the character looks pretty surprised by the end and fans are convinced that more than one dragon is going to attack the King's Landing.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 will air uncensored in India on Hotstar on May 13, at 6:30 am. Fans in the United States will be able to stream the latest Game of Thrones episode on Sunday, May 12, at 9 pm on HBO. Whereas, British fans of GoT will get to stream the second last episode of George RR Martin's epic saga on Sky Atlantic at 2 am on May 13.