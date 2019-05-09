Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" featured the brutal death of Missandei and the terrible execution of Daenerys Targaryen's second dragon, Rhaegal. Fans, however, are convinced that Daenerys' Drogon had several dragon babies and they all will debut in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

Daenerys Targaryen was full of rage and angst when she approached King's Landing but was initially defeated by Euron Greyjoy who destroyed plenty of her ship and even shot down her another dragon. The powerful character is now at an incredible disadvantage and even we all know that she is not a very good war strategist as she was solely dependent on her Dothraki army and her dragons. More than half of her Dothraki clan is now dead and burned, whereas all that remain is one alive dragon, Drogon.

Speaking of Drogon, fans on Reddit are convinced that there might be more dragons out there in the story which we are unaware of at this point. The user cited that it is possible that one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragon laid eggs during a moment off the screen in a previous season. The theory directly points towards Drogon, who was absent in season five. It was around that time when Dany was trying her best to keep a tab on all of her dragons. As per the user, there is a possibility that Drogon is actually a female dragon, who laid eggs in secret and hide them in a faraway place.

As per the fans on Reddit, Drogon hid her eggs in order to save them from the outside world. Now those dragons are finally grown up and they will join their mother in her fight against Cersei Lannister.

"What made me rethink this theory was after I saw an EP5 promo where Euron Greyjoy looks up at the sky and hears a roar of himself. Hears that the grunt is very different and gets scared. Since he has seen the dragons for a long time he wouldn't be scared for just a dragon, but what if there are more dragons?" Redditor wrote in his viral post.

It should be noted that even Euron Greyjoy actor has teased the return of another dragon in one of his recent Instagram post. But are we really going to see more dragons in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones? Well, we just have to wait for the next episode to air to find out more about Drogon and her possible dragon babies.