Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" featured the death of another Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Rhaegal. However, Euron Greyjoy actor, Pilou Asbæk, recently teased the fans about the return of two dragons in the next episode of HBO's Game of Thrones.

Major Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8:

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks," we saw how easily Euron Greyjoy brutally killed Daenerys' dragon, Rhaegal. From his fleet, he fired a massive arrow which murdered the second dragon and it left every fan in shock. More importantly, it was a painful moment for Daenerys to see her child getting killed and falling from the sky and later drowning deep into the sea.

Euron Greyjoy is being considered as one of the greatest villains after Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones. In some cases, Euron is much worse as Ramsay never killed a dragon.

Pilou Asbæk, the 37-year-old actor who plays Euron Greyjoy in HBO's Game of Thrones, recently teased about the return of one or more dragons. The Denmark-born actor recently uploaded a picture of himself from his filming days. In the uploaded image, we see Pilou Asbæk standing on some cliff with a massive green screen in the background. Just in front of that green screen, we see a handful of actors and Pilou is shown as he is trying to blow all of them away.

In the caption, Pilou Asbæk wrote "Gone with the wind....!!!? Maybe.... can't wait for episode 5....there will be light! And death.... and coffee cups... Oreos...?...you might see a dragon...or two...or none..."

Fans from around the world are wondering that by saying "two or none" Pilou has somehow teased the return of another dragon. However, if you look closely at the hashtags which he used, you will find that he himself is not aware of what is going to happen in the upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones as he stated that suspense is killing him.

Whether we get to see the return of Rhaegal in the next episode of Game of Thrones or not, but one thing is clear — Euron Greyjoy is not going to be pleased with Cersei Lannister. In "The Last of Starks," Cersei lied to him about him being the father of her next child. But in the latter half of the episode, Tyrion talked about Cersei's pregnancy and this will make Euron question about her loyalty towards him.

Pilou Asbæk will return as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 on Sunday night on HBO.